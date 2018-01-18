DAQmx Connect SC Express Calibration Accessory Channels (G Dataflow)

Configures a connection on the SC Express accessory for the specified physical channel(s).
calHandle in is a reference to the calibration session that you created using the DAQmx Initialize External Calibration node.
physical channels specifies the names of the SC Express physical channel(s) to use. You can use a list or range of physical channels with this input.
connection specifies how channels on the SC Express accessory should be configured. The resulting configuration could connect channels to a particular external signal, or some onboard terminal. The supported connections depend on the accessory.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
calHandle out is a reference to the calibration session. Wire this output to other external calibration nodes.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application