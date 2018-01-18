DAQmx Adjust DSA Calibration (Power Amplifier » 4610) (G Dataflow)

Adjusts the external calibration constants for an NI 4610 device.
calHandle in is a reference to the calibration session that you created using the DAQmx Initialize External Calibration node.
physical channel is the name of the physical channel you want to configure. A DAQmx physical channel constant, or control, lists all the physical channels, on devices and modules installed in the system.
You also can wire a string that contains a physical channel name to this input.
gain specifies the gain setting to calibrate.
offset specifies an offset at which to begin a read operation.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
calHandle out is a reference to the calibration session. Wire this output to other external calibration nodes.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application