DAQmx Adjust DSA Calibration (Power Amplifier » 4610) (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: September 18, 2017

Adjusts the external calibration constants for an NI 4610 device.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

calHandle in

calHandle in is a reference to the calibration session that you created using the DAQmx Initialize External Calibration node.

datatype_icon

physical channel

physical channel is the name of the physical channel you want to configure. A DAQmx physical channel constant, or control, lists all the physical channels, on devices and modules installed in the system.

You also can wire a string that contains a physical channel name to this input.

datatype_icon

gain

gain specifies the gain setting to calibrate.

datatype_icon

offset

offset specifies an offset at which to begin a read operation.

datatype_icon

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

datatype_icon

calHandle out

calHandle out is a reference to the calibration session. Wire this output to other external calibration nodes.

datatype_icon

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

