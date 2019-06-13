Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Triggering

When a device controlled by NI-DAQmx does something, it performs an action. Two very common actions are producing a sample and starting a waveform acquisition. Every NI-DAQmx action needs a stimulus or cause. When the stimulus occurs, the action is performed. Causes for actions are called triggers. Triggers are named after the actions they cause:

  • Advance Trigger
  • Expiration Trigger
  • Handshake Trigger
  • Pause Trigger
  • Reference Trigger
  • Start Trigger
  • Arm Start Trigger

In addition to specifying the action you want a trigger to cause, you must select the type of trigger to use, which determines how the trigger is produced.

