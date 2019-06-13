Syntax for Terminal Names

The syntax for terminal names is a unique identifier that refers to a physical terminal in your system. To guarantee the uniqueness of a terminal name across multiple devices, terminal names begin with a forward slash, followed by the name of the device as configured in MAX, such as Dev1. A forward slash and the name of the terminal follow the device identifier, such as PFI3. For example, the fully qualified terminal name for PFI3 on Dev1 is /Dev1/PFI3.

For terminals that exist on multiple subsystems or timing engines, the name of the subsystem or timing engine precedes the terminal name. For example, the output terminal of the Start Trigger for the analog input subsystem on Dev1 is /Dev1/ai/StartTrigger.