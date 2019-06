Task-Based Routing

Task-based routing is the most common form of routing. When you create a hardware trigger or export a hardware signal, you create a task-based route. These routes are embedded in a task. You can use Export Signal function/VI to explicitly make a task-based route. When the task is committed, the route is committed. When the task is cleared, the route is unreserved. Clearing the task does not always clear the route. Refer to Lazy Line Transitions for more information.