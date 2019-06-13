Reference Triggering Impact on Buffers

Even though you have set the sample mode parameter on the Timing function/VI to Finite Samples, the acquisition runs continuously until the Reference Trigger occurs. The number of posttrigger samples in your buffer after the acquisition has finished is equal to the value of the samples per channel parameter from the Timing function/VI minus the number of pretrigger samples from the Trigger function/VI. When using a Reference Trigger, the default read position is Relative To First Pretrigger Sample with a read Offset of 0.