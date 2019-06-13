Setting Priorities for Control Applications in LabVIEW

The relative priority of parallel processes is important in a control application. Because LabVIEW is multi-threaded, you can separate your application into individual tasks, each with its own priority. By setting priorities, time-critical tasks can take precedence over non-time-critical tasks. The time-critical task must periodically yield processor resources to the lower-priority tasks so they can execute. By properly separating the time-critical task from lower priority tasks, you can reduce application jitter. Refer to the LabVIEW Real-Time Module Help for details on assigning priorities to tasks.