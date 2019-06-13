DAQmx I/O Server and Virtual Channels

In NI-DAQmx 8.0 or later, you can set up distributed applications to combine remote data applications using the NI-DAQmx I/O Server. For instance, you can configure a central computer to monitor other computers that control hardware sensors by using shared variables. You can connect to the NI-DAQmx I/O Server through LabVIEW 8.0 or later, but LabVIEW is not required. If you use a third-party OPC client, you also can access DAQ channels.

Note You must have at least one global virtual channel defined either in the project or in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) to use the NI-DAQmx I/O Server. Global virtual channels of any I/O type can be bound to shared variables, but tasks cannot.

When using a third-party OPC client, connect to the variable engine server to access DAQ channels on the network.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help for information about binding to a DAQ channel using a shared variable in a LabVIEW Project.