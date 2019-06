Handshake Trigger

A Handshake Trigger is a control signal from a peripheral device. The peripheral device asserts the Handshake Trigger to indicate to the DAQ device that it has acquired a sample (for output tasks) or generated a sample (for input tasks). For input tasks, the DAQ device latches data, by default, at the trigger position specified by the Sample Input Data When attribute/property, or when the peripheral device asserts the Handshake Trigger.