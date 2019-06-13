Digital Accessory Terminal Names

The following table lists the revised names for digital terminal names.
|Original Terminal Names
|Revised Terminal Names
|Explanation
|DIO#
|P0.#
|Ports on devices are referred to by a number. Port A is called port 0, for instance. The # symbol refers to a single digital line
|PA#, PB#, and so on
|P0.#, P1.#, and so on
|Ports on devices are referred to by a number. Port A is called port 0, for instance. The # symbol refers to a single digital line
|DIOA#, DIOB#
|P0.#, P1.#, and so on
|The # symbol refers to a single digital line