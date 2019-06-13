Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Digital Accessory Terminal Names

Last Modified: April 29, 2019

The following table lists the revised names for digital terminal names.

Original Terminal Names Revised Terminal Names Explanation
DIO# P0.# Ports on devices are referred to by a number. Port A is called port 0, for instance. The # symbol refers to a single digital line
PA#, PB#, and so on P0.#, P1.#, and so on Ports on devices are referred to by a number. Port A is called port 0, for instance. The # symbol refers to a single digital line
DIOA#, DIOB# P0.#, P1.#, and so on The # symbol refers to a single digital line

