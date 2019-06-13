Counter Parts in NI-DAQmx

A counter contains several advanced terminals that you can use to perform time measurements and generate pulses. For most applications, NI-DAQmx automatically makes the proper routes from the terminal connector block to the correct advanced terminal with no additional routing required. For advanced applications, you might need to make explicit routes to the internal counter terminals

For the output of a counter to appear at the I/O connector (Ctr0Out, for example), the signal on the internal output terminal must be routed to a terminal on the I/O connector. For pulse generations, this route is automatically made to the dedicated counter output terminal on the I/O connector. For measurements, if you are interested in observing this signal, you need to manually make this route to the appropriate pin on the I/O connector using the Export Signal function/VI with Counter Output Event as the signal name. After you route the internal output of a counter to the I/O connector, the signal remains on the I/O connector until the device is reset or you explicitly tristate the terminal.

The following list identifies the names of the advanced terminals as well as their common uses:

Counter Parts

The main parts of a counter include the following:

A GATE input terminal controls when counting occurs. A GATE input is similar to a trigger because it starts or stops a count.

A SOURCE (CLK) input terminal is the timebase for a measurement or the signal to count.

A count register increments or decrements the number of edges to count. If the count register decrements, it counts down to zero. The count register size is the number of bits in the counter, and you calculate it as Count Register = 2no. of bits.

An OUT signal terminal can output a pulse or a pulse train, which is a series of pulses.