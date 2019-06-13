Controlling Where in the Buffer to Write Samples

By default, NI-DAQmx writes samples sequentially beginning with the first sample in the buffer, and each write begins where the previous one left off. The sample where a write begins is called the Current Write Position. Each time data is written, the Current Write Position is computed based on the settings of the Relative To and Offset attributes/properties. The default write behavior results from the default settings of these two attributes/properties. The default for Relative To is Current Write Position and the default for Offset is 0. Changing the settings of these two attributes/properties controls where in the buffer data is written.