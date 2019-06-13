Burst Handshaking Signals

For devices that support burst handshake timing, three signals are used:

Pause Trigger (formerly called REQ)

Ready for Transfer Event (formerly called ACK)

sample clock

For digital input tasks, when the Pause Trigger signal is logic low and the Ready for Transfer Event is logic high, the samples are sent to the measurement device. For digital output tasks, when the Pause Trigger signal is logic low and the Ready for Transfer Event is logic high, the NI-DAQmx device sends the samples to a peripheral device. The sample clock, either onboard or external, controls the timing. Data is transferred or acquired on either the rising or falling edge of the sample clock.

The default terminals used for burst handshaking signals vary from device to device.