Arm Start Trigger

When you configure an Arm Start Trigger, a counter task does not respond to any Start Triggers until after the Arm Start Trigger occurs. You can configure this trigger to occur on a digital edge or at a specified time (for devices that support time triggering). The Arm Start Trigger is separate from a Start Trigger and is typically used in advanced counter/timer applications. You might use an Arm Start Trigger to synchronize multiple tasks, such as counting edges and pulse generation. The Start Trigger then would be used to start the acquisition or generation.