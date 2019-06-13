The following figure shows how to position a strain gage resistor in an axial configuration for the quarter-bridge type I.

The following figure shows how to position a strain gage resistor in a bending configuration for the quarter-bridge type I.

A single active strain gage element mounted in the principle direction of axial or bending strain.

A passive quarter-bridge completion resistor, known as a dummy resistor, in addition to half-bridge completion.

Temperature variation decreasing the accuracy of the measurements.

Sensitivity at 1000 µε is ~ 0.5 mV out / V EX input. Quarter-bridge type I strain gage configurations have the following characteristics: