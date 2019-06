Linearization

Linearization is a type of signal conditioning in which software linearizes the voltage levels from transducers, so the voltages can be scaled to measure physical phenomena. For example, a change in voltage of 10 mV for a thermocouple usually does not reflect a change of 10 degrees. However, with linearization in software or hardware, the thermocouple can be scaled to the appropriate temperature in your application. Most transducers have linearization tables that describe scaling the transducer.