A grounded source is one in which the voltage signals are referenced to a system ground, such as earth or building ground, as shown in the following figure.

Because such sources use the system ground, they share a common ground with the measurement device. The most common examples of grounded sources are devices that plug into the building ground through wall outlets, such as signal generators and power supplies.

Note The grounds of two independently grounded signal sources generally are not at the same potential. The difference in ground potential between two instruments connected to the same building ground system is typically 10 mV to 200 mV. The difference can be higher if power distribution circuits are not properly connected.