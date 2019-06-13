Calculating the Smallest Detectable Change—Code Width

The resolution and device range of a measurement device determine the smallest detectable change, called the code width, in the input signal. The smaller your code width, the more accurate your measurements are.
You can calculate the code width using the following formula:
For example, a 12-bit measurement device with a 0 to 10 V range detects a 2.4 mV change, while the same device with a -10 to 10 V input range detects only a change of 4.8 mV:
A high-resolution A/D converter (ADC) provides a smaller code width given the preceding device voltage ranges.
The following table shows how the code width of a 12-bit measurement device varies by device range. The device selects the best possible range based on the input limits you specify when you create a virtual channel. Select input limits that accurately reflect the signal you want to measure in order to achieve the smallest possible code width. NI-DAQmx coerces those input limits to fit the selected device range.
|Overall Device Range
|Possible Device Ranges with Gain Adjustment
|Precision[1]
|0 to 10 V
|
|
|–5 to 5 V
|
|
|-10 to 10 V
|
|