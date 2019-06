Signal Amplification

The output of bridge-based sensors is relatively small. For example, most strain gage bridges and strain-based transducers output less than 10 mV/V, or 10 millivolts of output per volt of excitation voltage. Therefore, signal conditioners for bridge-based sensors usually include amplifiers to boost the signal level, to increase measurement resolution, and to improve signal-to-noise ratios. For example, SCXI signal conditioning modules include configurable gain amplifiers with gains up to 2,000. Other devices support multiple device ranges.