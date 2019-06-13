Troubleshooting

For LabWindows/CVI users, if the Data Acquisition function panel is disabled, you may need to uninstall NI-DAQmx and reinstall it, making sure that you add support for LabWindows/CVI. If you have installed LabWindows/CVI support and Data Acquisition is still dimmed, select Library» Customize . In the Customize Library Menu dialog box, check Data Acquisition , and restart LabWindows/CVI. You might also need to verify that the dataacq.lib is in the bin directory.

Refer to the DAQ Getting Started Guide for general installation and configuration instructions.

Programming

To help you get started programming, you can use the examples in your ADE.

You can also visit NI's extensive library of technical support resources at ni.com/support.

You can interactively configure global virtual channels and tasks with the DAQ Assistant. For NI application software such as LabVIEW, you can use the DAQ Assistant to generate code.

Note I/O Trace is not supported by the NI-DAQmx .NET API.