Troubleshooting

Refer to the DAQ Getting Started Guide for general installation and configuration instructions.
For LabWindows/CVI users, if the Data Acquisition function panel is disabled, you may need to uninstall NI-DAQmx and reinstall it, making sure that you add support for LabWindows/CVI. If you have installed LabWindows/CVI support and Data Acquisition is still dimmed, select dataacq.lib is in the bin directory.. In the Customize Library Menu dialog box, check Data Acquisition, and restart LabWindows/CVI. You might also need to verify that the
To help you get started programming, you can use the examples in your ADE.
You can also visit NI's extensive library of technical support resources at ni.com/support.
You can interactively configure global virtual channels and tasks with the DAQ Assistant. For NI application software such as LabVIEW, you can use the DAQ Assistant to generate code.
In addition to the information on making signal connections in this help file, the Connection Diagram tab in the DAQ Assistant within MAX shows you how to connect signals.