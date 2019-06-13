NI-DAQmx Overview

NI-DAQmx is the driver software you use to communicate with and control your NI data acquisition (DAQ) devices. It includes an extensive library of functions and VIs you can call from your application software, such as LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI, to program your devices.

Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) and DAQ Assistant are applications that automatically install with NI-DAQmx.

MAX informs other programs which devices you have in your system and how they are configured. With MAX, you can:

Configure your National Instruments hardware and software

Create and edit channels, tasks, interfaces, scales, and virtual instruments

Execute system diagnostics

View devices and instruments connected to your system

Update your National Instruments software

For more information, refer to the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help for NI-DAQmx in the application.

Create and edit tasks and virtual channels

Add virtual channels to tasks

Create and edit scales

Test your configuration

Save your configuration

Generate code in your NI application software for use in your application

View connection diagrams for your sensors You can launch the DAQ Assistant from MAX, or from your National Instruments application software such as LabVIEW, SignalExpress, LabWindows/CVI, or Measurement Studio. With DAQ Assistant you can:

For more information, refer to the DAQ Assistant Help in the application.