Internal Channels for USB DAQ Devices

The following table lists the internal channel for the USB-9211 device.
|Internal Channel Name
|Description
|_cjtemp
|A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.
The following table lists the internal channels for the USB-9219 device.
|Internal Channel Name
|Description
|_cjtemp0
|A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 0.
|_cjtemp1
|This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 1.
|_cjtemp2
|This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 2.
|_cjtemp3
|This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 3.