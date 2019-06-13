Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Internal Channels for USB DAQ Devices

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 2, 2019

The following table lists the internal channel for the USB-9211 device.

Internal Channel Name Description
_cjtemp A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.

The following table lists the internal channels for the USB-9219 device.

Internal Channel Name Description
_cjtemp0 A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 0.
_cjtemp1 This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 1.
_cjtemp2 This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 2.
_cjtemp3 This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 3.

Recently Viewed Topics