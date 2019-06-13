Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Internal Channels for S Series Devices

Last Modified: May 2, 2019

On an S Series device, you can either acquire a signal present on the I/O connector, or you can acquire a signal that is being generated from the internal calibration multiplexer. The channels available on this multiplexer are typically used for calibration purposes, but you can also sample them as you would a physical signal present on the I/O connector. To read from one of these internal channels, you must use one of the device's AI physical channels ( Dev1/ai0 through Dev1/ai7) when creating the virtual channel. The physical channel specifies the ADC for the internal channel. You can then set the appropriate string value on the Input Source channel attribute/property.

All S Series devices must have the same Input Source setting on all channels. The NI PCI-6110 and NI PCI-6111 devices cannot acquire from more than one ADC at a time when using an internal channel.

  • NI PCI-6110, NI PCI-6111, NI 6115, NI 6120 Internal Channels
    • _external_channel
    • _aognd_vs_aognd
    • _aognd_vs_aignd
    • _ao0_vs_aognd
    • _ao1_vs_aognd
    • _calref_vs_calref
    • _calref_vs_aignd
    • _ao0_vs_calref
    • _ao1_vs_calref
  • NI PCI-6143 Internal Channels
    • _external_channel
    • _aignd_vs_aignd
    • _calref_vs_aignd
    • _calSrcHi_vs_aignd
    • _calref_vs_calSrcHi
    • _calSrcHi_vs_calSrcHi
    • _aignd_vs_calSrcHi
  • NI PXI-6132/6133 Internal Channels
    • _external_channel
    • _aignd_vs_aignd
    • _calref_vs_aignd
    • _calSrcMid_vs_aignd
    • _calSrcHi_vs_aignd
    • _calref_vs_calSrcHi
    • _calSrcMid_vs_calSrcHi
    • _calSrcHi_vs_calSrcHi
    • _aignd_vs_calSrcHi
  • NI PCI-6154 Internal Channels
    • _external_channel
    • _aignd_vs_aignd
    • _calref_vs_aignd
    • _calSrcHi_vs_aignd
    • _aignd_vs_calSrcHi
    • _calref_vs_calSrcHi
    • _calSrcHi_vs_calSrcHi
    • _aox_vs_aognd

The following table describes all S Series internal channels.

Internal Channel Name Description
_external_channel The differential terminal on the I/O connector that is typically used for acquiring data.
_aignd_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals both connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_aognd_vs_aognd A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals both connected to the ground reference for analog output.
_aognd_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the ground reference for analog output and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_aox_vs_aognd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the analog output physical channel, such as ao0, and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog output.
_ao1_vs_aognd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ao1 and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog output.
_calref_vs_calref A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage.
_calref_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_ao0_vs_calref A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ao0 and the negative terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage.
_ao1_vs_calref A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ao1 and the negative terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage.
_calSrcHi_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the calibration PWM and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_calref_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.
_calSrcHi_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals connected to the calibration PWM.
_aignd_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.
_calSrcMid_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the calibration PWM and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. _calSrcMid is the divided down version of _calSrcHi.
_calSrcMid_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals connected to the calibration PWM. _calSrcMid is the divided down version of _calSrcHi.

