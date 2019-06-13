Internal Channels for S Series Devices

On an S Series device, you can either acquire a signal present on the I/O connector, or you can acquire a signal that is being generated from the internal calibration multiplexer. The channels available on this multiplexer are typically used for calibration purposes, but you can also sample them as you would a physical signal present on the I/O connector. To read from one of these internal channels, you must use one of the device's AI physical channels ( Dev1/ai0 through Dev1/ai7) when creating the virtual channel. The physical channel specifies the ADC for the internal channel. You can then set the appropriate string value on the Input Source channel attribute/property.

Note All S Series devices must have the same Input Source setting on all channels. The NI PCI-6110 and NI PCI-6111 devices cannot acquire from more than one ADC at a time when using an internal channel.

NI PCI-6110, NI PCI-6111, NI 6115, NI 6120 Internal Channels _external_channel _aognd_vs_aognd _aognd_vs_aignd _ao0_vs_aognd _ao1_vs_aognd _calref_vs_calref _calref_vs_aignd _ao0_vs_calref _ao1_vs_calref

NI PCI-6143 Internal Channels _external_channel _aignd_vs_aignd _calref_vs_aignd _calSrcHi_vs_aignd _calref_vs_calSrcHi _calSrcHi_vs_calSrcHi _aignd_vs_calSrcHi

NI PXI-6132/6133 Internal Channels _external_channel _aignd_vs_aignd _calref_vs_aignd _calSrcMid_vs_aignd _calSrcHi_vs_aignd _calref_vs_calSrcHi _calSrcMid_vs_calSrcHi _calSrcHi_vs_calSrcHi _aignd_vs_calSrcHi

NI PCI-6154 Internal Channels _external_channel _aignd_vs_aignd _calref_vs_aignd _calSrcHi_vs_aignd _aignd_vs_calSrcHi _calref_vs_calSrcHi _calSrcHi_vs_calSrcHi _aox_vs_aognd



The following table describes all S Series internal channels.