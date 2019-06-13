Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Internal Channels for NI ELVIS II Family

Last Modified: May 2, 2019
Internal Channel Name Description
_aignd_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals both connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_ao0_vs_aognd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ao0 and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog output.
_ao1_vs_aognd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ao1 and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog output.
_calref_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_aignd_vs_aisense A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input and the negative terminal connected to physical channel AI SENSE.
_aignd_vs_aisense2 A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input and the negative terminal connected to physical channel AI SENSE2.
_calSrcHi_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the calibration PWM and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_calref_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.
_calSrcHi_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals connected to the calibration PWM.
_aignd_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.
_calSrcMid_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the calibration PWM and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. _calSrcMid is the divided down version of _calSrcHi.
_calSrcLo_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the calibration PWM and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. _calSrcLo is the divided down version of _calSrcHi.
_ai0_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ai0 and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.
_ai8_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ai8 and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.
_boardTempSensor_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input..
_ai16:31 A differential or RSE terminal used to access internally connected AI terminals.
_vpsPosCurrent A differential terminal connected to the shunt resistor on the variable power supply.
_vpsNegCurrent A differential terminal connected to the shunt resistor on the variable power supply.
_vpsPos_vs_gnd A differential terminal connected to a voltage divider on the variable power supply.
_vpsNeg_vs_gnd A differential terminal connected to a voltage divider on the variable power supply.
_dutNeg Reads the voltage equivalent of Current into the DUT- pin.
_base Reads the voltage at the base pin (base voltage for 3-wire analyzer).
_dutPos Reads the voltage at the DUT+ pin.
_fgenImpedance Internally routes the function generator to the impedance analyzer circuit.
_ao0Impedance Internally routes AO 0 to the impedance analyzer for Three-Wire Current-Voltage Analyzer measurements.

