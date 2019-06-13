Internal Channels for NI ELVIS II Family

_aignd_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals both connected to the ground reference for analog input.

_ao0_vs_aognd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ao0 and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog output.

_ao1_vs_aognd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ao1 and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog output.

_calref_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.

_aignd_vs_aisense A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input and the negative terminal connected to physical channel AI SENSE.

_aignd_vs_aisense2 A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input and the negative terminal connected to physical channel AI SENSE2.

_calSrcHi_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the calibration PWM and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.

_calref_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.

_calSrcHi_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals connected to the calibration PWM.

_aignd_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.

_calSrcMid_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the calibration PWM and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. _calSrcMid is the divided down version of _calSrcHi.

_calSrcLo_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the calibration PWM and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. _calSrcLo is the divided down version of _calSrcHi.

_ai0_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ai0 and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.

_ai8_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ai8 and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.

_boardTempSensor_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. .

_ai16:31 A differential or RSE terminal used to access internally connected AI terminals.

_vpsPosCurrent A differential terminal connected to the shunt resistor on the variable power supply.

_vpsNegCurrent A differential terminal connected to the shunt resistor on the variable power supply.

_vpsPos_vs_gnd A differential terminal connected to a voltage divider on the variable power supply.

_vpsNeg_vs_gnd A differential terminal connected to a voltage divider on the variable power supply.

_dutNeg Reads the voltage equivalent of Current into the DUT- pin.

_base Reads the voltage at the base pin (base voltage for 3-wire analyzer).

_dutPos Reads the voltage at the DUT+ pin.

_fgenImpedance Internally routes the function generator to the impedance analyzer circuit.