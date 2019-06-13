Internal Channels for NI ELVIS II Family

| _aignd_vs_aignd
|A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals both connected to the ground reference for analog input.
| _ao0_vs_aognd
|A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ao0 and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog output.
| _ao1_vs_aognd
|A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ao1 and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog output.
| _calref_vs_aignd
|A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
| _aignd_vs_aisense
|A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input and the negative terminal connected to physical channel AI SENSE.
| _aignd_vs_aisense2
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input and the negative terminal connected to physical channel AI SENSE2.
| _calSrcHi_vs_aignd
|A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the calibration PWM and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
| _calref_vs_calSrcHi
|A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.
| _calSrcHi_vs_calSrcHi
|A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals connected to the calibration PWM.
| _aignd_vs_calSrcHi
|A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.
| _calSrcMid_vs_aignd
|A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the calibration PWM and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. _calSrcMid is the divided down version of _calSrcHi.
| _calSrcLo_vs_aignd
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the calibration PWM and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. _calSrcLo is the divided down version of _calSrcHi.
| _ai0_vs_calSrcHi
|A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ai0 and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.
| _ai8_vs_calSrcHi
|A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ai8 and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.
| _boardTempSensor_vs_aignd
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input..
| _ai16:31
| A differential or RSE terminal used to access internally connected AI terminals.
| _vpsPosCurrent
| A differential terminal connected to the shunt resistor on the variable power supply.
| _vpsNegCurrent
| A differential terminal connected to the shunt resistor on the variable power supply.
| _vpsPos_vs_gnd
| A differential terminal connected to a voltage divider on the variable power supply.
| _vpsNeg_vs_gnd
| A differential terminal connected to a voltage divider on the variable power supply.
| _dutNeg
| Reads the voltage equivalent of Current into the DUT- pin.
| _base
| Reads the voltage at the base pin (base voltage for 3-wire analyzer).
| _dutPos
| Reads the voltage at the DUT+ pin.
| _fgenImpedance
| Internally routes the function generator to the impedance analyzer circuit.
| _ao0Impedance
| Internally routes AO 0 to the impedance analyzer for Three-Wire Current-Voltage Analyzer measurements.