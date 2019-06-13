Digital Filtering Considerations for C Series Devices

For C Series devices, you can filter digital I/O lines and digital input signals.

Timing and Triggering Filters for Digital I/O Lines

You can configure digital filters on the device by choosing three fixed values (112.5 nS, 6.4 µS, 2.56 mS) or a custom filter value. The custom filter value must be the same for all lines across the device. For example, if you choose a filter value of 2 µS for PFI 0, any other filterable line on the device can only choose from the three fixed values and the 2 µs value selected for the custom filter. For each digital line or input terminal, there are four attributes/properties associated with these digital filters: Digital Filter Enable, Digital Filter Minimum Pulse Width, Digital Filter Timebase Source, and Digital Filter Timebase Rate.

When you set the Digital Filter Enable to true, you must also configure the Digital Filter Minimum Pulse Width attribute/property. When you select a filter value with the Digital Filter Minimum Pulse Width attribute/property, the device uses an internal 32-bit utility counter to generate the desired filter value. If you would like to generate the filter clock using your own external signal, you can use the Digital Filter Timebase Source and Digital Filter Timebase Rate attributes/properties. You must configure both to use an external signal as the source for the digital filter. The Digital Filter Minimum Pulse Width attribute/property represents the minimum value that is guaranteed to be passed into the device. The maximum pulse width guaranteed to be blocked by the device is one filter clock tick smaller than the minimum pulse width guaranteed to pass the filter.

The following table lists the attributes/properties for terminals that can be digitally filtered.