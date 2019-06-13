C Series Physical Channels

In physical channel names, cDAQ1Mod1 is the default device name for a C Series device plugged into a USB or Standalone CompactDAQ chassis, where cDAQ1 is the default chassis device name, and Mod1 refers to the slot number. For C Series devices plugged into a network CompactDAQ chassis, such as the NI cDAQ-9188, the default chassis device name is the host name of the chassis. You can change these names in MAX. For C Series devices plugged into a supported CompactRIO[1] or CompactRIO Single-Board[2] controller, Mod1 is the default device name.

The following table lists the number and naming of analog input physical channels for C Series devices.

Device Number of Channels Naming NI 9218, NI 9250, NI 9251 2 cDAQ1Mod1/ai0 to cDAQ1Mod1/ai1 NI 9225, NI 9230, NI 9232, NI 9246, NI 9247 3 cDAQ1Mod1/ai0 to cDAQ1Mod1/ai2 NI 9210, NI 9211, NI 9215, NI 9217, NI 9219, NI 9222, NI 9223, NI 9227, NI 9229, NI 9234, NI 9237, NI 9238, NI 9239, NI 9775 4 cDAQ1Mod1/ai0 to cDAQ1Mod1/ai3 NI 9242, NI 9244 4 cDAQ1Mod1/ai0 to cDAQ1Mod1/ai2 , cDAQ1Mod1/neutral NI 9201, NI 9203, NI 9212, NI 9216, NI 9221, NI 9226, NI 9224, NI 9228, NI 9231, NI 9235, NI 9236, NI 9252, NI 9253 8 cDAQ1Mod1/ai0 to cDAQ1Mod1/ai7 NI 9202, NI 9207, NI 9208, NI 9209, NI 9213, NI 9214 , NI 9220 16 cDAQ1Mod1/ai0 to cDAQ1Mod1/ai15 NI 9205, NI 9206 32 cDAQ1Mod1/ai0 to cDAQ1Mod1/ai31

On the NI 9205 and NI 9206, you can configure channels 0-7 and 16-23 as the positive channel of a differential pair. If N is this channel, channel N + 8 is the negative input of the pair. For instance, if you configure channel 1 in differential mode, the positive input is channel 1, and channel 9 is the negative input. Use only the physical channel name of the positive channel (not both) when creating a differential channel.

You can use channels from multiple analog input C Series devices in the same NI-DAQmx task.

Up to three analog input tasks can run at a given time per chassis in an cDAQ-9132, 9133, 9134, 9135, 9136, 9137, 9174, 9178, 9179, 9184, 9185, 9188, 9188XT, and 9189

Up to eight analog input tasks can run a given time in a CompactRIO controller or a CompactRIO Single-Board controller.

Up to two analog input tasks with a C Series Delta-Sigma device can run at a given time per chassis in an cDAQ-9132, 9133, 9134, 9135, 9136, 9137, 9174, 9178, 9179, 9184, 9185, 9188, 9188XT, and 9189 chassis.

Up to eight analog input tasks with a C Series Delta-Sigma device can run at a given time in a CompactRIO controller or a CompactRIO Single-Board controller.

Strain and Wheatstone Bridge Measurements The NI 9235, NI 9236, and NI 9237 support only the AI Strain Gage, AI Force Bridge, AI Pressure Bridge, AI Torque Bridge, AI Bridge (V/V), and AI Custom Voltage With Excitation channel types. When using the NI 9218, NI 9219, NI 9235, NI 9236, or NI 9237 with an AI Custom Voltage With Excitation channel, you must set the AI.Excit.UseForScaling attribute/property to true. This attribute/property causes the channel to return ratiometric data: Vin/Vex. The NI 9219, NI 9235, NI 9236, and NI 9237 modules perform this division in hardware. For the NI 9219, NI-DAQmx requires the AI.Excit.Val attribute/property to be set to 2.5 V for AI Strain Gage and AI Custom Voltage With Excitation channel types and to 500 µA for resistance and RTD measurements. The actual excitation voltage or current output by the NI 9219 varies with the sensor resistance or the load being measured. For the NI 9218, NI-DAQmx requires the AI.Excit.Val attribute/property to be set to 3.3 V or 2 V for AI Strain Gage and AI Custom Voltage With Excitation (bridge mode), to 12 V for AI Custom Voltage With Excitation (no bridge mode) for powered sensors, and to 2 mA for IEPE. NI 9218, NI 9219, NI 9235, NI 9236, and NI 9237 devices return a voltage ratio rather than a voltage. Therefore, use the AI.Bridge.InitialRatio attribute/property to specify the initial voltage ratio, or set the AI.Bridge.InitialVoltage attribute/property to the ratio Vin/Vex returned by the device, multiplied by Vex. The NI 9219 does not have quarter bridge completion circuitry, which affects AI Strain Gage Quarter Bridge I channels and AI Custom Voltage With Excitation Quarter Bridge channels (but not AI Strain Gage Quarter Bridge II channels). With these channels, the NI 9219 performs a 2-wire resistance measurement on the active gage element, then NI-DAQmx uses software scaling to convert the resistance measurement into a bridge ratio. For these channels, the polynomial coefficients specified by the AI.DevScalingCoeff attribute/property convert unscaled data into Ohms, not into V/V. Likewise, the AI.Rng.High/AI.Rng.Low attributes/properties should be specified in units of Ohms, not V/V. When the NI 9219 is in quarter bridge mode, you need to use the AI.Bridge.NomResistance attribute/property to control whether the channel uses the 120 Ω range or the 350 Ω range. The NI 9218 has an internal full bridge. However, it can support quarter-bridge and half-bridge measurements with the proper accessories.