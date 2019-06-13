C Series Multidevice Tasks

When you include channels from multiple C Series modules in a task, NI-DAQmx automatically synchronizes the modules. A task can include channels from multiple C Series modules, given the following conditions:

All channels in the task must be of the same I/O type. Multiple counter I/O channels are only allowed for Devices That Support Multi-Counter Tasks.

If the task includes channels from a mixture of C Series Delta-Sigma devices, you must account for filter delay differences between the devices. This delay is also known as the input delay. Refer to your device specifications for the value.

The modules must all be in the same NI CompactDAQ chassis or meet the conditions for multichassis device tasks.

Note AI tasks containing only 16-bit or lower resolution AI modules use half the USB bandwidth of tasks with 24-bit AI modules.

The format of raw data returned by a C Series AI task varies depending on if any 24-bit AI modules are in the task and might not correspond to the order of the channels in the task. Scaled or unscaled data is preferable to raw data with the NI CompactDAQ chassis.

The acquisition mode of the NI 9775 will vary depending on the other modules in the task. If the task uses only NI 9775 modules, all the modules can operate in Record Mode. If the task uses an NI 9775 module and other types of modules, the NI 9775 operates in Continuous Mode.

Related Topics