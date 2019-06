C Series Counter Internal Routing Diagram with the NI cDAQ-91xx Chassis

The following figure shows the internal routing for C Series devices used in a cDAQ-9132, 9133, 9134, 9135, 9136, 9137, 9171, 9174, 9178, 9179, 9181, 9184, 9185, 9188, 9188XT, 9189, and 9191 chassis. The figure shows direct routes available. Indirect routes are available as well, but use extra internal resources. The black circles represent terminals.