Internal Channels for C Series Devices

Last Modified: May 2, 2019

Internal Channels for the NI 9210 Device

Internal Channel Name Description
_aignd_vs_aignd A referenced single-ended terminal with the positive and negative terminals both connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_calref_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_cjtemp A referenced single-ended terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.

Internal Channels for the NI 9211 Device

Internal Channel Name Description
_aignd_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals both connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_calref_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_cjtemp A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.

Internal Channels for the NI 9212 Device

Internal Channel Name Description
_cjtemp0 A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.
_cjtemp1 This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.

Internal Channels for the NI 9213 Device

Internal Channel Name Description
_aignd_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals both connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_cjtemp A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.

Internal Channels for the NI 9214 Device

Internal Channel Name Description
_aignd_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals both connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_cjtemp0 A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.
_cjtemp1 This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.
_cjtemp2 This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.

Internal Channels for the NI 9205 and NI 9206 Devices

Internal Channel Name Description
_aignd_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals both connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_calref_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_aignd_vs_aisense A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input and the negative terminal connected to physical channel AI SENSE.
_calSrcHi_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the calibration PWM and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_calref_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.
_calSrcHi_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals connected to the calibration PWM.
_aignd_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM..
_calSrcMid_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the calibration PWM and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. _calSrcMid is the divided down version of _calSrcHi.
_boardTempSensor_vs_aignd A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
_ai0_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ai0 and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.
_ai8_vs_calSrcHi A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ai8 and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.

Internal Channels for the NI 9219 Device

Internal Channel Name Description
_cjtemp0 A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 0.
_cjtemp1 This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 1.
_cjtemp2 This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 2.
_cjtemp3 This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 3.

Internal Channels for the CompactDAQ and CompactRIO Systems*

Internal Channel Name Description
_ctr0 This physical channel name does not refer to a terminal on the I/O connector but instead to a circuit within the device. You must set the Input Terminal or Output Terminal attributes/properties that are appropriate for the measurement/generation being performed.
_ctr1 This physical channel name does not refer to a terminal on the I/O connector but instead to a circuit within the device. You must set the Input Terminal or Output Terminal attributes/properties that are appropriate for the measurement/generation being performed.
_ctr2 This physical channel name does not refer to a terminal on the I/O connector but instead to a circuit within the device. You must set the Input Terminal or Output Terminal attributes/properties that are appropriate for the measurement/generation being performed.
_ctr3 This physical channel name does not refer to a terminal on the I/O connector but instead to a circuit within the device. You must set the Input Terminal or Output Terminal attributes/properties that are appropriate for the measurement/generation being performed.
_freqout This physical channel name does not refer to a terminal on the I/O connector but instead to a circuit within the device. You must set the Output Terminal attribute/property that is appropriate for the generation being performed.
* CompactDAQ chassis, CompactDAQ controller, CompactRIO controllers and CompactRIO Single-Board controllers:
  • cDAQ-9132, 9133, 9134, 9135, 9136, 9137, 9171, 9174, 9178, 9179, 9181, 9184, 9185, 9188, 9188XT, 9189, and 9191.
  • cRIO-9040, 9041, 9042, 9043, 9045, 9046, 9047, 9048, 9049, 9053, 9054, 9055, 9056, 9057, and 9058.
  • sbRIO-9603, 9628, and 9638

