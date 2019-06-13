Internal Channels for C Series Devices

Last Modified: May 2, 2019
Internal Channels for the NI 9210 Device
| Internal Channel Name
| Description
| _aignd_vs_aignd
| A referenced single-ended terminal with the positive and negative terminals both connected to the ground reference for analog input.
| _calref_vs_aignd
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
| _cjtemp
| A referenced single-ended terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.
Internal Channels for the NI 9211 Device
| Internal Channel Name
| Description
| _aignd_vs_aignd
| A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals both connected to the ground reference for analog input.
| _calref_vs_aignd
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
| _cjtemp
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.
Internal Channels for the NI 9212 Device
| Internal Channel Name
| Description
| _cjtemp0
|A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.
| _cjtemp1
| This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.
Internal Channels for the NI 9213 Device
| Internal Channel Name
| Description
| _aignd_vs_aignd
| A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals both connected to the ground reference for analog input.
| _cjtemp
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.
Internal Channels for the NI 9214 Device
| Internal Channel Name
| Description
| _aignd_vs_aignd
| A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals both connected to the ground reference for analog input.
| _cjtemp0
|A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.
| _cjtemp1
| This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.
| _cjtemp2
| This channel is used for cold-junction compensation.
Internal Channels for the NI 9205 and NI 9206 Devices
| Internal Channel Name
| Description
| _aignd_vs_aignd
| A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals both connected to the ground reference for analog input.
| _calref_vs_aignd
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
| _aignd_vs_aisense
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input and the negative terminal connected to physical channel AI SENSE.
| _calSrcHi_vs_aignd
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the calibration PWM and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
| _calref_vs_calSrcHi
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the internal calibration reference voltage and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.
| _calSrcHi_vs_calSrcHi
| A differential terminal with the positive and negative terminals connected to the calibration PWM.
| _aignd_vs_calSrcHi
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM..
| _calSrcMid_vs_aignd
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the calibration PWM and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. _calSrcMid is the divided down version of _calSrcHi.
| _boardTempSensor_vs_aignd
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input.
| _ai0_vs_calSrcHi
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ai0 and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.
| _ai8_vs_calSrcHi
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to physical channel ai8 and the negative terminal connected to the calibration PWM.
Internal Channels for the NI 9219 Device
| Internal Channel Name
| Description
| _cjtemp0
| A differential terminal with the positive terminal connected to the onboard temperature sensor and the negative terminal connected to the ground reference for analog input. This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 0.
| _cjtemp1
| This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 1.
| _cjtemp2
| This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 2.
| _cjtemp3
| This channel is used for cold-junction compensation for analog input channel 3.
Internal Channels for the CompactDAQ and CompactRIO Systems*
| Internal Channel Name
| Description
| _ctr0
| This physical channel name does not refer to a terminal on the I/O connector but instead to a circuit within the device. You must set the Input Terminal or Output Terminal attributes/properties that are appropriate for the measurement/generation being performed.
| _ctr1
| This physical channel name does not refer to a terminal on the I/O connector but instead to a circuit within the device. You must set the Input Terminal or Output Terminal attributes/properties that are appropriate for the measurement/generation being performed.
| _ctr2
| This physical channel name does not refer to a terminal on the I/O connector but instead to a circuit within the device. You must set the Input Terminal or Output Terminal attributes/properties that are appropriate for the measurement/generation being performed.
| _ctr3
| This physical channel name does not refer to a terminal on the I/O connector but instead to a circuit within the device. You must set the Input Terminal or Output Terminal attributes/properties that are appropriate for the measurement/generation being performed.
| _freqout
| This physical channel name does not refer to a terminal on the I/O connector but instead to a circuit within the device. You must set the Output Terminal attribute/property that is appropriate for the generation being performed.
* CompactDAQ chassis, CompactDAQ controller, CompactRIO controllers and CompactRIO Single-Board controllers:
-
cDAQ-9132, 9133, 9134, 9135, 9136, 9137, 9171, 9174, 9178, 9179, 9181, 9184, 9185, 9188, 9188XT, 9189, and 9191.
-
cRIO-9040, 9041, 9042, 9043, 9045, 9046, 9047, 9048, 9049, 9053, 9054, 9055, 9056, 9057, and 9058.
-
sbRIO-9603, 9628, and 9638
