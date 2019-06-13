Internal Channels for C Series Devices

_ctr0 This physical channel name does not refer to a terminal on the I/O connector but instead to a circuit within the device. You must set the Input Terminal or Output Terminal attributes/properties that are appropriate for the measurement/generation being performed.

