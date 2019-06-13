Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

WfmAttr

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the waveform data type attributes to return. Returning fewer attributes increases performance.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
Samples 10287 Return only samples.
Samples and Timing 10140 Return the samples and timing information.
Samples, Timing, and Attributes 10141 Return the samples, timing information, and other attributes, such as the name of the channel.

Long Name: Read:Waveform Attributes

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics