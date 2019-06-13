Specifies the waveform data type attributes to return. Returning fewer attributes increases performance.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Samples
|10287
|Return only samples.
|Samples and Timing
|10140
|Return the samples and timing information.
|Samples, Timing, and Attributes
|10141
|Return the samples, timing information, and other attributes, such as the name of the channel.
Long Name: Read:Waveform Attributes
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application