Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

WaitForNextSampClkWaitMode

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies how DAQmx Wait for Next Sample Clock waits for the next Sample Clock pulse.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
Wait For Interrupt 12523 Check for Sample Clock pulses when the system receives an interrupt service request. This mode is the most CPU efficient, but results in lower possible sampling rates.
Poll 12524 Repeatedly check for Sample Clock pulses as fast as possible. This mode allows for the highest sampling rates at the expense of CPU efficiency.

Long Name: Real-Time:Wait For Next Sample Clock Wait Mode

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics