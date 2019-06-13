WaitForNextSampClkWaitMode

Specifies how DAQmx Wait for Next Sample Clock waits for the next Sample Clock pulse.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Wait For Interrupt
|12523
|Check for Sample Clock pulses when the system receives an interrupt service request. This mode is the most CPU efficient, but results in lower possible sampling rates.
|Poll
|12524
|Repeatedly check for Sample Clock pulses as fast as possible. This mode allows for the highest sampling rates at the expense of CPU efficiency.
Long Name: Real-Time:Wait For Next Sample Clock Wait Mode
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application