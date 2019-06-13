Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

SyncPulse.SyncTime

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Indicates in seconds the delay required to reset the ADCs/DACs after the device receives the synchronization pulse.

This time is the minimum delay required by the device between the receipt of the synchronization pulse and the start of the acquisition. Read this property for all slave devices and set SyncPulse.MinDelayToStart for the master device to the maximum of these delays.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Timing:More:Synchronization Pulse:Synchronization Time

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics