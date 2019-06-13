SyncPulse.SyncTime

Indicates in seconds the delay required to reset the ADCs/DACs after the device receives the synchronization pulse.
This time is the minimum delay required by the device between the receipt of the synchronization pulse and the start of the acquisition. Read this property for all slave devices and set SyncPulse.MinDelayToStart for the master device to the maximum of these delays.
Data type:
Long Name: Timing:More:Synchronization Pulse:Synchronization Time
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application