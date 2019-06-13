Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

SyncPulse.ResetTime

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Indicates in seconds the amount of time required for the ADCs or DACs on the device to reset. When synchronizing devices, query this property on all devices and note the largest reset time. Then, for each device, subtract the value of this property from the largest reset time and set SyncPulse.ResetDelay to the resulting value.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Timing:More:Synchronization Pulse:Reset Time

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics