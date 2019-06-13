SyncPulse.ResetTime

Indicates in seconds the amount of time required for the ADCs or DACs on the device to reset. When synchronizing devices, query this property on all devices and note the largest reset time. Then, for each device, subtract the value of this property from the largest reset time and set SyncPulse.ResetDelay to the resulting value.
Data type:
Long Name: Timing:More:Synchronization Pulse:Reset Time
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application