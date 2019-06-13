Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

SyncPulse.MinDelayToStart

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies in seconds the amount of time that elapses after the master device issues the synchronization pulse before the task starts.

Read SyncPulse.SyncTime for all slave devices, and set this property for the master device to the maximum of those values.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Timing:More:Synchronization Pulse:Minimum Delay To Start

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics