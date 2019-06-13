SyncPulse.MinDelayToStart

Specifies in seconds the amount of time that elapses after the master device issues the synchronization pulse before the task starts.
Read SyncPulse.SyncTime for all slave devices, and set this property for the master device to the maximum of those values.
Data type:
Long Name: Timing:More:Synchronization Pulse:Minimum Delay To Start
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application