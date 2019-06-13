SyncClk.Interval

Specifies the interval, in Sample Clock periods, between each internal Synchronization Clock pulse. NI-DAQmx uses this pulse for synchronization of triggers between multiple devices at different rates. Refer to device documentation for information about how to calculate this value.
Long Name: Timing:More:Synchronization Clock:Interval
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application