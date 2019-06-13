Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

SyncClk.Interval

Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the interval, in Sample Clock periods, between each internal Synchronization Clock pulse. NI-DAQmx uses this pulse for synchronization of triggers between multiple devices at different rates. Refer to device documentation for information about how to calculate this value.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Timing:More:Synchronization Clock:Interval

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

