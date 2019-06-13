Start.MaxNumTrigsToDetect

Specifies the maximum number of times the task will detect a start trigger during the task. The number of times a trigger is detected and acted upon by the module may be less than the specified amount if the task stops early because of trigger/retrigger window expiration. Specifying the Maximum Number of Triggers to Detect to be 0 causes the driver to automatically set this value to the maximum possible number of triggers detectable by the device and configuration combination. Note: The number of detected triggers may be less than number of trigger events occurring, because the devices were unable to respond to the trigger.

Data type: