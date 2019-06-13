Start.MaxNumTrigsToDetect

Specifies the maximum number of times the task will detect a start trigger during the task. The number of times a trigger is detected and acted upon by the module may be less than the specified amount if the task stops early because of trigger/retrigger window expiration. Specifying the Maximum Number of Triggers to Detect to be 0 causes the driver to automatically set this value to the maximum possible number of triggers detectable by the device and configuration combination. Note: The number of detected triggers may be less than number of trigger events occurring, because the devices were unable to respond to the trigger.
Data type:
Long Name: Trigger:Start:More:Maximum Number of Triggers To Detect
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application