Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Start.MaxNumTrigsToDetect

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the maximum number of times the task will detect a start trigger during the task. The number of times a trigger is detected and acted upon by the module may be less than the specified amount if the task stops early because of trigger/retrigger window expiration. Specifying the Maximum Number of Triggers to Detect to be 0 causes the driver to automatically set this value to the maximum possible number of triggers detectable by the device and configuration combination. Note: The number of detected triggers may be less than number of trigger events occurring, because the devices were unable to respond to the trigger.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Trigger:Start:More:Maximum Number of Triggers To Detect

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics