SampClk.MaxRate

Indicates the maximum Sample Clock rate supported by the task, based on other timing settings. For output tasks, the maximum Sample Clock rate is the maximum rate of the DAC. For input tasks, NI-DAQmx calculates the maximum sampling rate differently for multiplexed devices than simultaneous sampling devices.

For multiplexed devices, NI-DAQmx calculates the maximum sample clock rate based on the maximum AI Convert Clock rate unless you set AIConv.Rate. If you set that property, NI-DAQmx calculates the maximum sample clock rate based on that setting. Use AIConv.MaxRate to query the maximum AI Convert Clock rate. NI-DAQmx also uses the minimum sample clock delay to calculate the maximum sample clock rate unless you set DelayFromSampClk.Delay.

For simultaneous sampling devices, the maximum Sample Clock rate is the maximum rate of the ADC.

