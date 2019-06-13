Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Ref.DigPattern.TrigWhen

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies whether the Reference Trigger occurs when the physical channels specified with Ref.DigPattern.Src match or differ from the digital pattern specified with Ref.DigPattern.Pattern.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
Pattern Matches 10254 Trigger when the physical channels match the specified pattern.
Pattern Does Not Match 10253 Trigger when the physical channels do not match the specified pattern.

Long Name: Trigger:Reference:Digital Pattern:Trigger When

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics