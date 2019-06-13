Ref.DigPattern.TrigWhen

Specifies whether the Reference Trigger occurs when the physical channels specified with Ref.DigPattern.Src match or differ from the digital pattern specified with Ref.DigPattern.Pattern.

Data type:

Name Value Description Pattern Matches 10254 Trigger when the physical channels match the specified pattern. Pattern Does Not Match 10253 Trigger when the physical channels do not match the specified pattern.