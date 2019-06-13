Ref.DigPattern.TrigWhen

Specifies whether the Reference Trigger occurs when the physical channels specified with Ref.DigPattern.Src match or differ from the digital pattern specified with Ref.DigPattern.Pattern.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Pattern Matches
|10254
|Trigger when the physical channels match the specified pattern.
|Pattern Does Not Match
|10253
|Trigger when the physical channels do not match the specified pattern.
Long Name: Trigger:Reference:Digital Pattern:Trigger When
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application