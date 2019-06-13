Pause.DigLvl.DigSync.Enable

Specifies whether to synchronize recognition of transitions in the signal to the internal timebase of the device.
This property does not affect the minimum pulse width recognized by the device, but setting this property to TRUE does limit the speed at which the device recognizes transitions to less than the frequency of the internal timebase.
Data type:
Long Name: Trigger:More:Pause:Digital Level:Digital Synchronization:Enable
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application