AO.MemMapEnable

Specifies for NI-DAQmx to map hardware registers to the memory space of the application, if possible. Normally, NI-DAQmx maps hardware registers to memory accessible only to the kernel. Mapping the registers to the memory space of the application increases performance. However, if the application accesses the memory space mapped to the registers, it can adversely affect the operation of the device and possibly result in a system crash.

Data type: