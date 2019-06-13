Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

AO.MemMapEnable

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies for NI-DAQmx to map hardware registers to the memory space of the application, if possible. Normally, NI-DAQmx maps hardware registers to memory accessible only to the kernel. Mapping the registers to the memory space of the application increases performance. However, if the application accesses the memory space mapped to the registers, it can adversely affect the operation of the device and possibly result in a system crash.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Channel:Analog Output:General Properties:Advanced:Data Transfer and Memory:Memory Mapping for Programmed IO Enable

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

