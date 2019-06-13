AI.StrainGage.Cfg

Specifies the bridge configuration of the strain gages.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Full Bridge I
|10183
|Four active gages with two pairs subjected to equal and opposite strains.
|Full Bridge II
|10184
|Four active gages with two aligned with maximum principal strain and two Poisson gages in adjacent arms.
|Full Bridge III
|10185
|Four active gages with two aligned with maximum principal strain and two Poisson gages in opposite arms.
|Half Bridge I
|10188
|Two active gages with one aligned with maximum principal strain and one Poisson gage.
|Half Bridge II
|10189
|Two active gages with equal and opposite strains.
|Quarter Bridge I
|10271
|Single active gage.
|Quarter Bridge II
|10272
|Single active gage and one dummy gage.
Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:Strain:Strain Gage:Configuration
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application