AI.StrainGage.Cfg

Full Bridge I 10183 Four active gages with two pairs subjected to equal and opposite strains.

Full Bridge II 10184 Four active gages with two aligned with maximum principal strain and two Poisson gages in adjacent arms.

Full Bridge III 10185 Four active gages with two aligned with maximum principal strain and two Poisson gages in opposite arms.

Half Bridge I 10188 Two active gages with one aligned with maximum principal strain and one Poisson gage.

Half Bridge II 10189 Two active gages with equal and opposite strains.

Quarter Bridge I 10271 Single active gage.