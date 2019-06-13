Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

AI.StrainGage.Cfg

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the bridge configuration of the strain gages.

Full Bridge I 10183 Four active gages with two pairs subjected to equal and opposite strains.
Full Bridge II 10184 Four active gages with two aligned with maximum principal strain and two Poisson gages in adjacent arms.
Full Bridge III 10185 Four active gages with two aligned with maximum principal strain and two Poisson gages in opposite arms.
Half Bridge I 10188 Two active gages with one aligned with maximum principal strain and one Poisson gage.
Half Bridge II 10189 Two active gages with equal and opposite strains.
Quarter Bridge I 10271 Single active gage.
Quarter Bridge II 10272 Single active gage and one dummy gage.

Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:Strain:Strain Gage:Configuration

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

