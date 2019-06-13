AI.RawSampJustification

Indicates the justification of a raw sample from the device.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Right-Justified
|10279
|Samples occupy the lower bits of the integer.
|Left-Justified
|10209
|Samples occupy the higher bits of the integer.
Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Digitizer/ADC:Raw Sample Justification
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application