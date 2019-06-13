Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

AI.Charge.Units

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the units to use to return charge measurements from the channel.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
From Custom Scale 10065 Units a custom scale specifies. If you select this value, you must specify a custom scale name.
Volts 10348 Volts.
From TEDS 12516 Units defined by TEDS information associated with the channel.

Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:Charge:Units

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

