AI.ChanCal.Verif.RefVals

Specifies the reference values collected when verifying the calibration. NI-DAQmx stores these values as a record of calibration accuracy and does not use them in the scaling process.
Refer to the DAQmx Professional Tools Web site for more information and examples of channel calibration.
Data type:
Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Channel Calibration:Verification:Reference Values
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application