AI.ChanCal.Verif.RefVals

Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the reference values collected when verifying the calibration. NI-DAQmx stores these values as a record of calibration accuracy and does not use them in the scaling process.

Refer to the DAQmx Professional Tools Web site for more information and examples of channel calibration.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Channel Calibration:Verification:Reference Values

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

