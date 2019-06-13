AI.ChanCal.ScaleType

Specifies the method or equation form that the calibration scale uses.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Polynomial
|10449
|Scale values by using an Nth order polynomial equation.
|Table
|10450
|Map an array of prescaled values to an array of corresponding scaled values, with all other values scaled proportionally.
|None
|10230
Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Channel Calibration:Scaling Parameters:Scale Type
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application