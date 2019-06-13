AccessoryInsertionOrRemovalDetected

Indicates if any device(s) in the task detected the insertion or removal of an accessory since the task started. Reading this property clears the accessory change status for all channels in the task. You must read this property before you read DevsWithInsertedOrRemovedAccessories. Otherwise, you will receive an error.
Data type:
Long Name: Read:Status:Accessory:Accessory Insertion or Removal Detected
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application