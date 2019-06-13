Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

AccessoryInsertionOrRemovalDetected

Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Indicates if any device(s) in the task detected the insertion or removal of an accessory since the task started. Reading this property clears the accessory change status for all channels in the task. You must read this property before you read DevsWithInsertedOrRemovedAccessories. Otherwise, you will receive an error.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Read:Status:Accessory:Accessory Insertion or Removal Detected

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

