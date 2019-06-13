DAQmx Setup SCXI Calibration (1143) (G Dataflow)

Sets an SCXI-1143 module to the specified gain value for calibration.
The terminal where you can measure module output depends on the configuration of the module in MAX. National Instruments recommends cabling the module to the digitizer, so that the output appears on the MCH0± pins of the rear signal connector. Refer to the SCXI-1141/1142/1143 User Manual for more information on the routing of module output.
calHandle in is a reference to the calibration session that you created using the DAQmx Initialize External Calibration node.
physical channel specifies the physical channel to calibrate.
gain specifies the gain setting to calibrate.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
calHandle out is a reference to the calibration session. Wire this output to other external calibration nodes.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application