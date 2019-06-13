Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

DAQmx Setup C Series Calibration (9242) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Reads the specified value from the ADC on the specified physical channel.

This module requires a sweep of adjustment points obtained from the DAQmx Get 9242 Calibration Adjustment Points node.

datatype_icon

calHandle in

calHandle in is a reference to the calibration session that you created using the DAQmx Initialize External Calibration node.

datatype_icon

physical channels

physical channels specifies the name of the physical channel to use to create the virtual channel. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all physical channels on devices and modules installed in the system.

You also can wire a string that contains a physical channel to this input. You cannot specify more than one physical channel.

datatype_icon

adjustment point

adjustment point is the adjustment point value to read from the ADC.

datatype_icon

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

datatype_icon

calHandle out

calHandle out is a reference to the calibration session. Wire this output to other external calibration nodes.

datatype_icon

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

