DAQmx Setup SC Express Calibration (4304) (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: February 26, 2019

Initializes an NI PXIe-4304 device with the specified mode, range, and excitation for calibration. Refer to the calibration procedure for your device for specific calibration instructions.

calHandle in

calHandle in is a reference to the calibration session that you created using the DAQmx Initialize External Calibration node.

physical channels

physical channels specifies the physical channel(s) to calibrate.

range min

range min specifies the minimum value in the range.

range max

range max specifies the maximum value in the range.

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

calHandle out

calHandle out is a reference to the calibration session. Wire this output to other external calibration nodes.

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

