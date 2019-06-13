Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

DAQmx Get Power Up States (State) (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: February 26, 2019

Gets the power up states for digital physical lines.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

dev in

dev in is the name as configured in MAX of the device to which this operation applies. A DAQmx device name constant lists all devices installed in the system.

datatype_icon

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

datatype_icon

dev out

dev out is the name of the device the operation applied to.

datatype_icon

power up states

power up states contains the physical channels and power up states set. Each element of the array contains a physical channel and the power up state set for that physical channel.

datatype_icon

physical channel

physical channel is the physical channel that was modified. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all physical channels for devices installed in the system.

datatype_icon

power up state

power up state is the power up state set for the physical channel specified with the physical channel output.

Name Description
High

High logic.

Low

Low logic.

Tristate

High-impedance state. This power up state is set only on devices with bidirectional ports, and only on entire ports. This power up state is not set on dedicated digital output lines.

datatype_icon

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

