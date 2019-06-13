DAQmx Get Power Up States (State) (G Dataflow)

Gets the power up states for digital physical lines.
dev in is the name as configured in MAX of the device to which this operation applies. A DAQmx device name constant lists all devices installed in the system.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
dev out is the name of the device the operation applied to.
power up states contains the physical channels and power up states set. Each element of the array contains a physical channel and the power up state set for that physical channel.
physical channel is the physical channel that was modified. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all physical channels for devices installed in the system.
power up state is the power up state set for the physical channel specified with the physical channel output.
|Name
|Description
|High
|
High logic.
|Low
|
Low logic.
|Tristate
|
High-impedance state. This power up state is set only on devices with bidirectional ports, and only on entire ports. This power up state is not set on dedicated digital output lines.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application